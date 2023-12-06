Water main break causes disruption on SW High Ave. in Topeka

A water main break will close SW High Ave. in Topeka, Kan.
A water main break will close SW High Ave. in Topeka, Kan.(City of Marshall)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break will close SW High Ave. in Topeka, Kan.

City of Topeka officials said SW High Ave. is closed to thru traffic from SW 8th to 9th due to a water main break at 805 SW High Ave.

City officials indicated repairs will begin on SW High Ave. to repair a water main that broke in the center of SW High Ave. Repairs to the water main have been completed but SW High Ave. will require street repairs that will close thru traffic on SW High Ave. between SW 8th and 9th. Residents will have access from SW 9th and SW High Ave. until street repairs have been completed.

City officials noted work is expected to take three weeks to repair, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
Tremale Serrano
Second man charged in Central Topeka murder transported back to Capital City
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
(File/KVOE)
Unusual Emporia crash may have disrupted plans for Wichita funeral
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

K-State Salina officials said Heather Wagoner has been appointed executive director of...
K-State Salina names Executive Director of Communications, Marketing
Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Kansas records higher than average wage growth for November
Scott Kimble
Expired tags spur early-morning traffic stop that ended with drug arrest
Mercy Camba, 8th grade student at Anthony Middle School in Manhattan, Kan., has been named a...
Local 8th grade student receives young scholar recognition