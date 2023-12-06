Water main break causes disruption on SW High Ave. in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break will close SW High Ave. in Topeka, Kan.

City of Topeka officials said SW High Ave. is closed to thru traffic from SW 8th to 9th due to a water main break at 805 SW High Ave.

City officials indicated repairs will begin on SW High Ave. to repair a water main that broke in the center of SW High Ave. Repairs to the water main have been completed but SW High Ave. will require street repairs that will close thru traffic on SW High Ave. between SW 8th and 9th. Residents will have access from SW 9th and SW High Ave. until street repairs have been completed.

City officials noted work is expected to take three weeks to repair, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.