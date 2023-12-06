Washburn soccer begins journey to Final Four

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in program history, the Ichabods are the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament.

The program has re-written the history books a lot this season. According to Washburn Athletics, has now recorded multiple shutouts in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Ichabods re-set a new program record with 20 wins and will set a new program record playing 25 matches in a season on Thursday. Washburn moves to 6-2 in NCAA Tournament matches all-time in its third ever appearance.

”Yeah it’s incredible,” Head coach Davy Phillips said before taking off to North Carolina. “I think I mentioned it last week it was kind of the goal for a lot of those girls, a career goal and they worked up to it. To see some of those career goals realized, it’s a pretty special thing and a really proud coach. It’s really rewarding, I think the girls and the staff have put a lot of work into it and to see it realized is a special thing and something I hope we go an take advantage of.”

They’re 20-3-1 on the season and hoping to win their first National Championship in program history.

The semifinal match will be Thursday against Adelphi University in Matthews, North Carolina with match time slated for 1 p.m.

