Washburn professor to present documentary on Iowa Caucus, 2024 Election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn University political science professor will present about the Iowa Caucus and 2024 Election.

KTWU PBS officials said Dr. Bob Beatty, chair and professor of political science at Washburn University, will present “The Iowa Caucus and the 2024 Election,” featuring the new 30-minute documentary, “See How They Run: Presidential Candidates and the Iowa Caucuses,” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 in Henderson 208 on the Washburn campus.

KTWU PBS officials said the documentary is a collaboration between Beatty and KTWU, which shows where and how candidates reach Iowans and the connection they strive to make with voters who have the power to ignite or torpedo their presidential dreams.

KTWU PBS officials indicated featuring original video and photos of more than 50 presidential candidates and the expert political analysis of Beatty, the film explaisn the Iowa caucuses and how they play into the presidential election process. It also shares why and how this is one of the most unique phenomena in American politics.

KTWU PBS officials said the Iowa Caucus continues into 2024 as a throwback to another era. Every four years, presidential candidates from one or both political parties descend upon Iowa and crisscross the state to make their case to voters.

Since 2004, KTWU PBS officials indicated Iowa Caucus expert Beatty has been on the campaign trail with more than 50 presidential candidates, talking to them, interviewing them and documenting their campaigns with video and photos.

KTWU PBS officials said he has written published profiles of every candidate in Iowa since 2012 for The Topeka Capital-Journal and teaches a class on the Iowa Caucus.

“See How They Run: Presidential Candidates and the Iowa Caucuses” will be shown on KTWU HD Channel 11.1*: https://ktwu.org/episode-information/

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, at 3 p.m. *Subject to change. For most recent program times, please see the KTWU schedule

KTWU officials they are an Emmy award-winning public television station that provides unique content about Kansas, its people, its history and spirit and national programming from PBS, NETA and other entities. KTWU won its first Public Media Award in 2023, after submitting entries for the first time. Public Media Awards, presented by NETA, honor their member’s work in the highest caliber community engagement, content, education, marketing and communications.

KTWU, the first public television station in Kansas, has been broadcasting in eastern Kansas and portions of Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma since 1965. KTWU is also broadcast on K30AL-LD translator channel in southeast Kansas. Through over-the-air broadcast and carriage on cable and satellite companies, KTWU reaches approximately 1.6 million viewers. The station license is held by Washburn University.

KTWU is a member of PBS (The Public Broadcasting Service), NETA (National Educational Telecommunications Association), the PTPA (Public Television Programming Association), APT (American Public Television) and EPS (Executive Program Services). For more information about KTWU, see KTWU.ORG, or follow us on Facebook, X or Instagram. To watch the livestreams of KTWU Channel 11.1, 11.2 or 11.3, visit ktwu.tv.

