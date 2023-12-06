VA sets PACT Act info session in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s not too late for veterans to apply for benefits under the PACT Act.

The Veterans Administration wants to be sure everyone who’s eligible knows about it.

Retired Army BG Bill Turner is executive director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs. He visited Eye on NE Kansas with deputy director and retired Air Force MSgt. Eric Rohleder and Denise Cunningham, interim communications director for the VA Eastern Kansas Health System. They shared details on an upcoming resource session and one-stop shop for services on VA health care.

Veterans will be able to get information on VA health care eligibility and enrollment; meet with service reps about VA disability claims; and get information on toxic exposure and presumptive conditions for claims.

The information session on PACT Act resources and VA Health Care Enrollment will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Topeka VA Medical Center, 2200 SW Gage Blvd., Bldg. 24 Rec Hall. Attendees should bring their DD214, and no appointment is necessary.

You also can find information at VA.gov/PACT.

