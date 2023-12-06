Tylor Perry saves Kansas State again, beats Villanova in another overtime

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State went to overtime for the third straight game and keep that magic going, defeating Villanova, 72-71 in the Big East/Big 12 Battle.

K-State shot considerably better than Villanova, 49 percent from the field compared to their 35 percent. Kansas State lead 28 minutes of that game and having 38 points in the paint, but only seven bench points compared to Villanova’s 26.

Arthur Kaluma led all scorers with 26 points and had nine rebounds while Cam Carter had 16. Tylor Perry struggled from the floor once again, but came up big when it mattered most, scoring 10 points and shot 4-10 from the floor and just 2-10 from three and added six assists. Will McNair also added nine and David N’Guessan had four points and 10 boards.

Villanova has four players in double figures, as Jordan Longino led the team with 16 points while Tyler Burton posted a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Villanova led 19-13 in the first half but Kansas State climbed back into it to gain a 23-21 lead with under six minutes to go before the half, going on a 9-0 run to lead 30-21 and led 33-25 at the break.

Kansas State is now 9-0 in overtime with Jerome Tang as head coach.

K-State now hits the road to play LSU on Saturday with tip-off at 12:30 on the SEC Network.

