Ty Zentner signs new NFL deal

Houston Texans punter Ty Zentner (16) watches from the sideline during the first half of an...
Houston Texans punter Ty Zentner (16) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST
NASHVILLE, TN. (WIBW) - After spending some time with the Houston Texans, Zentner has found a new home.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston released the news:

Zentner recorded 14 punts, averaging 42 yards with two inside the 20, two touchbacks in four games while in Houston. Zentner originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles but was released several days later.

The Shawnee Heights alum earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors as a punter in 2022, averaging 44.5 yards on 59 punts. 27 of those punts landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, and 22 traveled at least 50 yards.

Zentner made all 11 of his field goal attempts after taking over kicking duties halfway through the 2022 season, and connected on all 31 extra point attempts.

He’s most notably known for his game-winning field goal in overtime of the Big 12 Championship.

