Topeka Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department will conduct sobriety checkpoints at five locations in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department shared on their social media around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 that they will conduct the sobriety checkpoint beginning at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 and at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

The checkpoint will take place at the following locations:

4300 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

900 block of NW Topeka Blvd.

200 block of SW Gage Blvd.

2500 block of Wanamaker Rd.

1100 block of SE 29th St.

Topeka Police Department warns drivers to not get behind the wheel if they have been drinking. Plan ahead and make sure you have a sober ride home.

