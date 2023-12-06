Topeka Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department will conduct sobriety checkpoints at five locations in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Police Department shared on their social media around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 that they will conduct the sobriety checkpoint beginning at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 and at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.
The checkpoint will take place at the following locations:
- 4300 block of SW Topeka Blvd.
- 900 block of NW Topeka Blvd.
- 200 block of SW Gage Blvd.
- 2500 block of Wanamaker Rd.
- 1100 block of SE 29th St.
Topeka Police Department warns drivers to not get behind the wheel if they have been drinking. Plan ahead and make sure you have a sober ride home.
