Topeka City Council approves interim city manager extension

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s governing body approved an extension for interim city manager Richard Neinstedt Tuesday night.

As the city announced last week, the Council approved a 6-month extension for Neinstedt. That announcement also noted the firm searching for Stephen Wade’s replacement was directed to begin its search for a long-term replacement, rather than an interim.

The City Council also approved a handful of budgetary items for various projects and programs.

