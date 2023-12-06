Topeka City Council approves interim city manager extension

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s governing body approved an extension for interim city manager Richard Neinstedt Tuesday night.

As the city announced last week, the Council approved a 6-month extension for Neinstedt. That announcement also noted the firm searching for Stephen Wade’s replacement was directed to begin its search for a long-term replacement, rather than an interim.

The City Council also approved a handful of budgetary items for various projects and programs.

