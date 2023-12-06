Teen arrested after woman attacked near downtown Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention facility after a woman was attacked near downtown Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 38-year-old woman who reported a teenage suspect had attacked her. The teenager, Dylan Bloodworth, 16, of Manhattan, was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Intake Facility on probable cause of aggravated assault.

As the suspect in the case is a juvenile, RCPD said no further information would be released. Officials did not indicate if the incident was domestic in nature.

