Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year

FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras...
FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.

“Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point,” Time said in its lengthy writeup about Swift, who has busy this year on her record-breaking Eras Tour around the globe.

Her tour also spawned a movie that’s generated a lot of excitement among her fans, called Swifties.

She’s also made headlines by dating a football player, Travis Kelce, and increasing TV viewership of Kansas City Chiefs games.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
Tremale Serrano
Second man charged in Central Topeka murder transported back to Capital City
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
(File/KVOE)
Unusual Emporia crash may have disrupted plans for Wichita funeral
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

A family's "Snoop on the Stoop" broke out of its box to spread Christmas cheer.
‘Snoop on the Stoop’ breaks out of box to spread Christmas cheer
FILE
Ascension CEO weighs in on Emporia zoning talks, discusses Stormont’s effect
The fourth Republican presidential debate for 2024 includes four White House hopefuls....
4 GOP presidential candidates to debate
Police respond to a home in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday where they said two people were...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say