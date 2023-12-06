Statewide virtual job fair offers variety of employment options for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide virtual job fair offers a variety of employment options for Kansans.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland is encouraging jobseekers and employers searching for talent to take part in the final Virtual Statewide Job Fair of the year, hosted by KANSASWORKS, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

“The thousands of jobs being created in our state require thousands of Kansans to fill them,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Toland. “There is a growing number of opportunities in core industries for all levels of experience, and our workforce centers are committed to helping Kansans take the next step in their professional journeys.”

Officials with the Kansas Department of Commerce said the Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally as employers may request to engage in a video interview.

Commerce officials indicated candidates can participate through any digital device. Any person with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757 before the event.

Commerce officials noted registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register, click HERE.

