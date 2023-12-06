‘Snoop on the Stoop’ breaks out of box to spread Christmas cheer

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - A family’s “Snoop on the Stoop” broke out of its box to spread a little Christmas cheer.

A video posted to Instagram shows a girl who woke up to find that her “Snoop on the Stoop” had broken out of its box.

“He punched out!” the girl said.

The “Snoop on the Stoop” is a play on the classic “Elf on the Shelf” and features a plush toy resembling Snoop Dogg.

