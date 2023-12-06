2 pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka

First responders work a scene Southeast of Topeka on Dec. 6, 2023.
First responders work a scene Southeast of Topeka on Dec. 6, 2023.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into a culvert.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area of SE 93rd St. between Berryton Rd. and California Ave. has been shut down due to a collision.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that one vehicle veered off the south side of 93rd St. and crashed into a culvert. Two people were inside at the time and have been pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the roadway is expected to be closed for a substantial amount of time.

