2 pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into a culvert.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area of SE 93rd St. between Berryton Rd. and California Ave. has been shut down due to a collision.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that one vehicle veered off the south side of 93rd St. and crashed into a culvert. Two people were inside at the time and have been pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the roadway is expected to be closed for a substantial amount of time.

