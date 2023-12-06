Royals acquire pitcher Carlos Mateo from Astros for pitcher Dylan Coleman

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman throws against the Houston Astros during the...
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman throws against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have swapped pitchers with the Astros, sending right-hander Dylan Coleman to Houston in exchange for minor league right-hander Carlos Mateo.

The teams announced the trade Wednesday during the winter meetings.

Mateo, who puts the Royals’ reserve list at 39, turns 20 on Dec. 16. He played seven games in the Gulf Coast League this year, striking out 12 batters in 8 2/3 innings. Mateo made his professional debut with the Dominican Summer League Astros Orange in 2022.

He went 2-1 with a 2.63 ERA over 271 1/3 innings with 33 strikeouts. He allowed only 13 walks.

Coleman, 27, was 5-4 with a 3.88 ERA over 92 2/3 innings in 96 games over parts of three seasons with Kansas City, including 23 games this year as he split time between Triple-A Omaha and the Royals.

The 6-foot-5 pitcher has mostly worked as a reliever. He was at his best in 2022 going 6-2 in 68 relief appearances. In three career appearances against Houston that season, he threw three scoreless innings.

