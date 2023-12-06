Report finds Kansans least vulnerable to identity theft, fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent nationwide report has found that Kansans are the least vulnerable to identity theft and fraud and have lost the least amount of money to online thieves.

With various recent data breaches, including hacks of MOVEit and Ardent Health, and more than 83 million individuals impacted with an estimated cost of more than $13.7 billion, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2024′s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

To find which Americans are more susceptible to fraud and identity theft, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 14 key metrics. Data sets ranged from identity theft complaints per capita to the average loss amount due to fraud.

The report found Kansas was the 51st most vulnerable - or the least vulnerable - state to identity theft and fraud with a total score of 28.71. The Sunflower State ranked 51st for identity theft, 51st for fraud, and 26th for policy. The state also was found to have the lowest average loss due to online identity theft. Kansas also tied with Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana and Iowa for the lowest average loss due to fraud.

WalletHub also found that Kansas had the 27th most identity thefts per capita, the 44th most fraud and other complaints per capita, the 37th highest loss due to fraud and the 33rd most arrests made for fraud per capita.

Oklahoma was the second-least vulnerable state in the region as it came in 45th overall with a total score of 40.90. The state ranked 44th for identity theft, 40th for fraud and 26th for policy. The stat was also found to have the fourth-lowest average loss due to online identity theft.

Nebraska ranked 37th overall with a total score of 47.49. It ranked 43rd for identity theft, 21st for fraud and 11th for policy. The state was also found to have the fourth-fewest fraud complaints per capita.

Colorado ranked as the 33rd most vulnerable state with a total score of 48.62. It ranked 38th for identity theft, 18th for fraud and 19th for policy.

Missouri ranked as the most vulnerable state in the region as it came in at 18th with a total score of 53.79. It ranked 23rd for identity theft, 30th for fraud and 3rd for policy.

The report found that the most vulnerable locations include:

Washington, D.C. Delaware Florida Nevada Georgia

The report found the least vulnerable states include:

Kansas Rhode Island Iowa New Mexico Montana

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

