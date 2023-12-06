Recent sex crimes operation puts four behind bars in the Capital City

Top: John Hoover, Clayton Libel. Bottom: Billy Noel, Nelson Wong
Top: John Hoover, Clayton Libel. Bottom: Billy Noel, Nelson Wong(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent operation in the Capital City led to the arrest of four men for the alleged attempt to purchase a sexual companion.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Dec. 1, it carried out an operation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As a result, four people were arrested for sex crimes.

TPD did not indicate where the operation took place. Those arrested are as follows:

  • John A. Hoover, 59
    • Buying sexual relations - enter a place with intent to engage in first offense
    • Use of a communication facility to commit a felony or misdemeanor
  • Clayton W. Libel, 35
    • Possession of opiates
    • Buying sexual relations - enter a place with intent to engage in first offense
    • Use of a communication facility to commit a felony or misdemeanor
    • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Billy D. Noel, 49
    • Buying sexual relations - enter a place with intent to engage in first offense
    • Use of a communication facility to commit a felony or misdemeanor
    • Possession of marijuana
  • Nelson Wong, 75
    • Buying sexual relations - enter a place with intent to engage in first offense
    • Use of a communication facility to commit a felony or misdemeanor

As of Wednesday, Hoover, Libel, Noel and Wong have all bonded out of custody.

