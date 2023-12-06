Recent sex crimes operation puts four behind bars in the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent operation in the Capital City led to the arrest of four men for the alleged attempt to purchase a sexual companion.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Dec. 1, it carried out an operation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As a result, four people were arrested for sex crimes.

TPD did not indicate where the operation took place. Those arrested are as follows:

John A. Hoover, 59 Buying sexual relations - enter a place with intent to engage in first offense Use of a communication facility to commit a felony or misdemeanor

Clayton W. Libel, 35 Possession of opiates Buying sexual relations - enter a place with intent to engage in first offense Use of a communication facility to commit a felony or misdemeanor Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Billy D. Noel, 49 Buying sexual relations - enter a place with intent to engage in first offense Use of a communication facility to commit a felony or misdemeanor Possession of marijuana

Nelson Wong, 75 Buying sexual relations - enter a place with intent to engage in first offense Use of a communication facility to commit a felony or misdemeanor



As of Wednesday, Hoover, Libel, Noel and Wong have all bonded out of custody.

