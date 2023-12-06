Police search for thieves who stole console, games from Manhattan library

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Manhattan are searching for two thieves who made off with a gaming console as well as more than a dozen video games belonging to the public library.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, law enforcement officials were called to the Manhattan Public Library in the 600 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they said they found employees of the library who reported two unknown suspects had stolen about 10 video games along with a Playstation 4 that held three games. In total 13 games were stolen and one console.

RCPD did not list how much the crime cost the library, however, the console alone goes for nearly $200.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

