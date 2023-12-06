Police search for scammer who fraudulently took $1.5K from Manhattan charity

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the hunt for a scammer who fraudulently stole around $1,500 from a local charity.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, law enforcement officials were called to the 500 block of Pillsbury Dr. in Manhattan with reports of fraud.

When first responders arrived, they found employees of the Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity who reported an unknown suspect had scammed the business through an email.

RCPD noted that the charity lost nearly $1,500 in the scam.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
Tremale Serrano
Second man charged in Central Topeka murder transported back to Capital City
FILE
K-State’s Collin Klein reportedly makes deal with Texas A&M Aggies
FILE
Early-December fatal collision on I-470 dubbed suicide by Topeka Police
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

FILE
Years-long Wamego project significantly shortened thanks to quick work
First responders work a scene Southeast of Topeka on Dec. 6, 2023.
2 pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
Kennel Cough ceases dog adoptions at Junction City Animal Shelter
FILE
Colorado lawyer censured in Kansas after copying website, pasting as her own