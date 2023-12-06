Police search for scammer who fraudulently took $1.5K from Manhattan charity

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the hunt for a scammer who fraudulently stole around $1,500 from a local charity.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, law enforcement officials were called to the 500 block of Pillsbury Dr. in Manhattan with reports of fraud.

When first responders arrived, they found employees of the Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity who reported an unknown suspect had scammed the business through an email.

RCPD noted that the charity lost nearly $1,500 in the scam.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

