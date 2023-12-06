Police called several times in recent years to downtown apartment where 5-year-old fell

Grayson O'Connor
Grayson O'Connor(KCTV)
By Cyndi Fahrlander and Angie Ricono
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 has obtained records from the Kansas City Police Department that show law enforcement was called to the apartment where 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor lived at least eight times over the past six years.

The records show six of the eight calls were for disturbances and two for welfare checks on an individual.

While police have not confirmed the unit number of the apartment where Grayson lived with his mother, KCTV5 Investigates has learned that it was on the 17th floor of the building at 1006 Grand Boulevard.

While it’s unclear exactly how long the mother of the boy has lived at the apartment, neighbors have told KCTV5 they remember the mother being pregnant while living there. KCTV requested police records going back to May of 2017.

These calls do not include a date that neighbors told us police were called, and it does not include the call to the building on Nov, 27, the day Grayson’s body was discovered outside the building.

In a statement, police say the case is an active and ongoing investigation, and that they cannot confirm any material facts of the investigation. They are still working on determining if it was a homicide, or child neglect/endangerment case. They will only confirm the death is “suspicious.”

Police say it’s believed that the child fell from an apartment window, but are still investigating how that happened.

