Pickup truck that crashed into ravine leads first responders to find driver dead

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A pickup truck that crashed into a ravine after it veered off a Manhattan road led first responders to find the driver deceased.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Deep Creek Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a Ford pickup truck driven by David Collins, 33, had veered off the road and crashed into the ravine.

RCPD noted that Collins was pronounced dead as a result.

No further information has been released.

