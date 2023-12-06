Operation Homefront’s Holiday Meals for Military Brings Financial Relief and Holiday Cheer to Hundreds of Local Military Families

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the holiday season upon us, national nonprofit Operation Homefront hosted 200 military families from Fort Riley this evening.

Through the Holiday Meals for Military program, the organization distributed grocery gift cards to military families who may be struggling to make ends meet so that they don’t have to choose between paying their bills and providing a special holiday celebration. Holiday Meals for Military provides all the essentials for preparing a traditional holiday meal. This event comes at a critical time for military families, with as many as 26 percent of enlisted active-duty service members reporting some level of food insecurity- more than twice the national average.

”So it good to get them out and let them know that other people are thinking about them not just the military but then also to link them up with other resources that they may not find just being on Fort Riley so we have ACS here today we have CYS one source was going to try and make it out as well but also obviously Operation Homefront to be able to provide this, provide other services they might not normally have,” said Nathan Brooks, volunteer for Operation Homefront.

Throughout its Holiday Meals for Military program this year, Operation Homefront will put meals on the tables of more than 14,000 military families at more than 100 events nationwide.

Operation Homefront holds Holiday Meals for Military events throughout the year to provide support to military families when and where they need it most. This year, the organization anticipates serving its 700,000th individual family member since the Holiday Meals for Military program began in 2010.

