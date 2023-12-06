One arrested after victim threatened with gun during Central Topeka break-in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a Topeka resident was threatened with a firearm during an early-morning break-in over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, law enforcement officials were called to the 1200 block of SW Jewell Ave. with reports of a break-in.

When first responders arrived, they said they found the suspect, later identified as Adrian A. Singleton, 30, of Topeka, knew the victim and broke into their home. Singleton then allegedly proceeded to threaten the victim with a firearm. A child was also present during the incident.

TPD said it was able to locate Singleton later in the morning and he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated burglary

Criminal damage to property - felony

Aggravated assault

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Aggravated endangering a child

Possession of stolen property - firearm

As of Wednesday, Singleton remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond. A court appearance has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25.

