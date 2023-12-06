One arrested after Manhattan stop finds driver intoxicated, child in vehicle

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was arrested after a morning traffic stop in Manhattan led police to discover she had allegedly been driving under the influence with a child inside.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of Bertrand St. in Manhattan.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said they found the driver, Sara McDonald, 33, of Manhattan, had been under the influence and a child had been in the vehicle.

As a result, RCPD said McDonald was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Driving under the influence
  • Aggravated endangering a child

As of Wednesday, McDonald no longer remains behind bars as her $8,000 bond has been posted.

