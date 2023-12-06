No. 2 Kansas routes Kansas City behind Kevin McCullar Jr.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks are now 8-1 on the season, as Kevin McCullar Jr. paces Kansas to a 88-69 win.

KU led 44-30 at halftime as McCullar had 18 points and six rebounds. Dajuan Harris Jr. and Hunter Dickinson both posted eight points in the first half. Kansas shot over 50 percent from the field in that half to spark that 14 point lead.

McCullar finished with a game-high 25 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Hunter Dickinson has another double-double 14 and 12 rebounds, KJ Adams Jr. had 18 points and seven boards and Johnny Furphy added 10.

UMKC brought it down to eight with about three minutes to go, but KU quickly got that lead back up to 18 and put the game away for good.

KU did shoot much better from distance, 8-20 or 40 percent, recording 11 steals and 42 points in the paint.

Kansas will now host Missouri in the HyVee Hoops Border Showdown on Saturday with tip-off at 4:15 p.m. on ESPN.

