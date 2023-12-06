Local businesses need your support this holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Profits were snowed out on Small Business Saturday, putting a dent in profits for the holiday season.

Local businesses saw a decrease in foot traffic and with only a few weeks left until Christmas, these businesses are hoping you remember the unique items they have to offer.

”It started off strong in the morning and then that snow hit and it really slowed down traffic for sure,” said Manager for Home At Last, Melissa Elliot.

The snowy conditions made it more difficult for people to go out and shop their local deals.

Elliot said shopping local directly benefits the community.

“People are always looking for discounts — especially around the holidays when we’re spending a lot of money. It’s just a really good opportunity to show our appreciation for shopping local and not ordering online,” said Elliot. “We have so many unique gifts that you just can’t find online or you can’t put your hands on and see, so it’s just a great opportunity.”

The proceeds from shopping local don’t just apply throughout the holiday season.

“Our sales in November and December mean everything for the whole year because we all rely on that, desperately,” said Manager for Sweet Baking Supply, Kristine Romine.

Romine wants people to understand shopping local builds more than a profit — it builds community.

“What really hurts of having that happen on Small Business Saturday is that delayed people shopping and some people will start to shop online instead of coming into the store,” said Romine. “So, I’m hoping that everyone gets out there and still goes to the stores.”

Various studies show that 67% of every dollar spent in a small business stays in the local community. This means that your holiday spending will, in return, benefit you.

CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik, said that unique gifts are something that can only be purchased locally.

“There used to be a Black Friday, then a Small business Saturday, and then there was a Cyber Monday — I think it’s all kind of the same right now. It also doesn’t help that we had bad weather here and in the rest of the state of Kansas during those times,” said Pivarnik. “So, I really just want to put a plea out to our citizens to get out, support small businesses, support local and rethink the way you’re making your purchases.”

You can find Home At Last and Sweet Baking Supply in Fairlawn Plaza.

