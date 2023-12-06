Local 8th grade student receives young scholar recognition

Mercy Camba, 8th grade student at Anthony Middle School in Manhattan, Kan., has been named a...
Mercy Camba, 8th grade student at Anthony Middle School in Manhattan, Kan., has been named a Jack Kent Cooke Young Scholar.(Manhattan-Ogden USD 383)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A local 8th grade student from Manhattan receives a young scholar recognition.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 officials said Mercy Camba, 8th-grade student at Anthony Middle School, has been named a Jack Kent Cooke Young Scholar. Over 800 students applied for the program and 43 were selected as Young Scholars.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 officials indicated the Cooke Young Scholars Program is a selective five-year, pre-college scholarship for high-performing 7th-grade students with financial need. It provides comprehensive academic and college advising as well as financial support for school, Cooke-sponsored summer programs, internships and other learning enrichment opportunities.

According to USD 383 officials, Mercy will have an educational advisor to maximize her high school experiences and guide her to post-secondary options. The educational advisor will meet virtually with Mercy every month for the remainder of her 8th grade and high school career. There are three times that the 43-student cohort will gather together for unique educational experiences - the first experience is a long weekend in Washington D.C. for parents and students to meet and learn about the program. Then this summer, she will spend 2-3 weeks with her cohort at either Northwestern University or Johns Hopkins University for educational opportunities. Finally, in the summer before her junior year of high school, the cohort will gather again for a summer experience together.

USD 383 officials noted upon completion of high school, Camba will be eligible for a 4-year $55,000/year scholarship to the college or university of her choice.

