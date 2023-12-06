KU suspends Hunter Dickinson

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Manhattan Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The No. 2 Jayhawks will be without one of their best players over a big stretch of games.

College Basketball reporter for CBS Sports Jon Rothstein reports that Dickinson will miss the next three games after his flagrant foul against Kansas City Tuesday night.

Dickinson is averaging a double-double this season, 20.1 points and 12.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 63.5 percent from the field. In five of the nine games this year, he has five double-doubles, including one 20-20 game. His season high for rebounds is 21 against Kentucky and his season-high in points is 31 against Chaminade.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
Tremale Serrano
Second man charged in Central Topeka murder transported back to Capital City
FILE
K-State’s Collin Klein reportedly makes deal with Texas A&M Aggies
FILE
Early-December fatal collision on I-470 dubbed suicide by Topeka Police
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
Fans question why K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin remains suspended
Houston Texans punter Ty Zentner (16) watches from the sideline during the first half of an...
Ty Zentner signs new NFL deal
Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) is carted off the field after being injured against...
Chiefs missing several starters to injury as they begin preparing for visit from Bills
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman throws against the Houston Astros during the...
Royals acquire pitcher Carlos Mateo from Astros for pitcher Dylan Coleman