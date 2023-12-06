KU suspends Hunter Dickinson

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The No. 2 Jayhawks will be without one of their best players over a big stretch of games.

College Basketball reporter for CBS Sports Jon Rothstein reports that Dickinson will miss the next three games after his flagrant foul against Kansas City Tuesday night.

BREAKING: Kansas has suspended Hunter Dickinson for the team’s next three games after his violent flagrant foul in last night’s game. Will miss games vs Missouri, Indiana, and Yale. Significant Big 12 news. — Jon Rothstein (@JomRothstein) December 6, 2023

Dickinson is averaging a double-double this season, 20.1 points and 12.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 63.5 percent from the field. In five of the nine games this year, he has five double-doubles, including one 20-20 game. His season high for rebounds is 21 against Kentucky and his season-high in points is 31 against Chaminade.

