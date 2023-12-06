KU recognizes 15 scholars who have interest in international studies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has recognized 15 scholars who have interest in international studies.

University of Kansas officials said the 15 students have been selected as the 2024 cohort of Global Scholars.

KU officials indicated in its 13th year, the Global Scholars Program recognizes and encourages undergraduate students who have an interest in international studies and a strong academic record. Elizabeth MacGonagle, associate professor of history and African & African-American studies, directs the program.

According to KU officials, the 2024 cohort represents students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and schools of Business, Engineering, Journalism and Music. The 2024 cohort will bring diverse perspectives with one student from Russia, two originally from Jamaica and China and 12 from across Kansas.

“I’m very excited about the amazing students selected for our new cohort of Global Scholars,” MacGonagle said. “They have a diverse range of talents, and all show much promise to make the most of this program.”

KU officials said the scholars were competitively selected for their interest in integrating internationalism into their undergraduate experience and potential for high academic achievement and leadership.

KU officials indicated in the spring semester, the students will participate in the three-hour weekly seminar “Peace, War and Security,” taught by Brittnee Carter, associate professor of political science. The course will explore contemporary issues in global security and its connection to foreign policy, conflict management, defense and military strategy, political violence human rights and peacekeeping.

KU officials said as part of the Global Scholars Program, each student will work with a faculty mentor with similar interests on an internationally focused research project. The scholars will present the results of that research during the spring semester of their senior year.

KU officials indicated the 2024 Global Scholars Symposium, featuring research presentations from the senior cohort of students, will take place at 4 p.m. April 11 in Beren Petroleum Conference Center, Slawson Hall. The public is invited to attend.

The 2024 Global Scholars are as follows:

Mattie Bonner , Basehor, is a sophomore in music therapy. Her parents are Kola and Matt Atkins.

Elijah Ditto , Lawrence, is a sophomore in environmental geology. His parent is Lindsey Rogers.

Taylor Doyle , Shawnee, is a sophomore in political science and multimedia journalism. Her parents are Ryan and Gretchen Doyle.

Andrew Fewins , Shawnee, is a sophomore in economics and global & international studies with a minor in intelligence and national security studies and an undergraduate language certificate in Russian. His parents are Jonathan and Lisa Fewins.

Changwen Gong , who was born in Wuhan, China, and has lived in Clearwater and Wichita, is a sophomore in computer science with a minor in business. His parents are Fanxiu Gong and Kun Zhang.

Joselyn Hernandez-Abarca , Overland Park, is a sophomore in English and music performance. Her parents are Maria Abarca and Adan Hernandez.

Hannah Loub , Manhattan, is a sophomore in journalism and global & international studies. Her parents are Curtis and Elizabeth Loub.

Katherine Lukert , Paxico, is a sophomore in behavioral neuroscience and molecular, cellular & developmental biology. Her parents are Anna and Adam Lukert.

Kevinh Nguyen , Topeka, is a sophomore in interdisciplinary computing with a concentration in economics. His parents are David Nguyen and Hong Le.

Natalie Scholz , Fairway, is a double language concentration major in Chinese and Japanese. Her parents are Sue and Curtis Scholz.

Bradley Schrock, Lawrence, is a sophomore in electrical engineering. His parents are Andrea Brinckman and Steven Schrock.

Jack Shaw , Overland Park, is a sophomore in American studies with minors in history, French and philosophy. His parents are Julie and Stuart Shaw.

Matvey Tabakh , Moscow, is a sophomore in accounting on the pre-law track. His parents are Anton Tabakh and Yekaterina Kolesnikova.

Kemar Wilson, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and has lived in Overland Park, is a sophomore in computer science. His mother is Zola Henry, and his father was Devon Wilson.

Sabrina Yang, Overland Park, is a sophomore in economics and global & international studies with minors in East Asian languages & cultures and intelligence & national security studies. Her parents are Shu-Kuei Yang and Chun-Miao Yeh.

