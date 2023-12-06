Kingman Co. deputy sent to Wichita hospital after rollover crash during chase

KINGMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kingman County Sheriff’s Deputy was sent to a Wichita hospital after a late-night rollover collision in an attempt to catch up with an ongoing pursuit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the 2700 block of N. Main St. in Kingman with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2023 Dodge Durango Kingman Co. Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle driven by Deputy Logan R. Self, 33, of Maize, had been headed north on the roadway in an attempt to catch up with an ongoing chase.

KHP noted that Self’s lights and siren had been activated. However, the SUV slid through the intersection and hit the ditch where it rolled 1.5 times before it crashed onto its side.

First responders indicated that Self was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected minor injuries.

