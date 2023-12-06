Kingman Co. deputy sent to Wichita hospital after rollover crash during chase

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kingman County Sheriff’s Deputy was sent to a Wichita hospital after a late-night rollover collision in an attempt to catch up with an ongoing pursuit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the 2700 block of N. Main St. in Kingman with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2023 Dodge Durango Kingman Co. Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle driven by Deputy Logan R. Self, 33, of Maize, had been headed north on the roadway in an attempt to catch up with an ongoing chase.

KHP noted that Self’s lights and siren had been activated. However, the SUV slid through the intersection and hit the ditch where it rolled 1.5 times before it crashed onto its side.

First responders indicated that Self was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
Tremale Serrano
Second man charged in Central Topeka murder transported back to Capital City
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
(File/KVOE)
Unusual Emporia crash may have disrupted plans for Wichita funeral
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Marcos Barrios, Miguel Ramirez
Improperly lit vehicle leads to discovery of drugs, stolen gun, 2 arrested
Manhattan Public Library sign - June 2020
Police search for thieves who stole console, games from Manhattan library
FILE
K-State’s Collin Klein reportedly makes deal with Texas A&M Aggies
Adrian Singleton
One arrested after victim threatened with gun during Central Topeka break-in