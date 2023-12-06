Kennel Cough ceases dog adoptions at Junction City Animal Shelter

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A canine-borne virus has halted all dog adoptions and volunteer work at the Junction City Animal Shelter and owners have been warned to keep an eye on their dogs.

The Junction City Animal Shelter announced on Wednesday, Dec. 6, that it currently has a handful of dogs that have shown slight symptoms of Kennel Cough. Due to the possibility of illness, all dog showings, meet and greets, adoptions, fosters and volunteer work have been halted.

“While this can be frustrating for you as well as us, safety and precaution comes first,” said a shelter spokesperson.

As an animal shelter, officials said several animals come in per day with an unknown medical history. While an isolation unit is a necessity the shelter cannot afford, the resources just are not available.

“Our shelter consistently overflowing does not help these cases from arising due to lack of space and stress on our dogs due to this,” said shelter officials.

If residents’ dogs do come in as a stray, owners have been warned that there is the potential they could be exposed to the illness. More information will be provided as the situation progresses.

Meanwhile, Junction City dog owners have been urged to ensure they opt for the Bordetella Vaccine and practice healthy habits. Symptoms at the shelter likely mean the illness is present in the community.

Owners have also been urged to speak to their veterinarians on how to best remain vigilant.

