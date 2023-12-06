Kennel Cough ceases dog adoptions at Junction City Animal Shelter

Dog owners warned to remain vigilant
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume areas like boarding and doggie daycare facilities and dog parks.(Monkey Business Images via Canva)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A canine-borne virus has halted all dog adoptions and volunteer work at the Junction City Animal Shelter and owners have been warned to keep an eye on their dogs.

The Junction City Animal Shelter announced on Wednesday, Dec. 6, that it currently has a handful of dogs that have shown slight symptoms of Kennel Cough. Due to the possibility of illness, all dog showings, meet and greets, adoptions, fosters and volunteer work have been halted.

“While this can be frustrating for you as well as us, safety and precaution comes first,” said a shelter spokesperson.

As an animal shelter, officials said several animals come in per day with an unknown medical history. While an isolation unit is a necessity the shelter cannot afford, the resources just are not available.

“Our shelter consistently overflowing does not help these cases from arising due to lack of space and stress on our dogs due to this,” said shelter officials.

If residents’ dogs do come in as a stray, owners have been warned that there is the potential they could be exposed to the illness. More information will be provided as the situation progresses.

Meanwhile, Junction City dog owners have been urged to ensure they opt for the Bordetella Vaccine and practice healthy habits. Symptoms at the shelter likely mean the illness is present in the community.

Owners have also been urged to speak to their veterinarians on how to best remain vigilant.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
Tremale Serrano
Second man charged in Central Topeka murder transported back to Capital City
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
(File/KVOE)
Unusual Emporia crash may have disrupted plans for Wichita funeral
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

FILE
Significant collision halts traffic Southeast of Topeka
FILE
Colorado lawyer censured in Kansas after copying website, pasting as her own
FILE
Teen arrested after woman attacked near downtown Manhattan
FILE
As holiday light displays ramp up, so do Evergy’s safety tips