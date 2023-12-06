Kansas records higher than average wage growth for November

National wage growth slows
FILE
FILE(KWQC STAFF)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas recorded a wage growth slightly higher than the national average in November 2023, which saw its slowest growth in years.

ADP, the management services company, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 6, that Kansas’ year-over-year annual pay tabbed in at 5.8% in November 2023. The median annual salary was recorded at $57,900 for workers who have stayed in their jobs for the past 12 months.

The company’s National Employment Report’s Pay Insights for November 2023 also found that nationally, the year-over-year median change in annual pay was 5.6% - the slowest wage growth since September 2021.

For those who did switch jobs, ADP said the median change in annual pay was 8.1% - the smallest increase since June 2021.

The company noted that its Pay Insights is a new measure to uniquely capture the salaries of the same cohort of almost 10 million individual employees over a 12-month period. That can be found HERE.

ADP indicated that Pay Insights is released in tandem with the ADP National Employment Report, which can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
Tremale Serrano
Second man charged in Central Topeka murder transported back to Capital City
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
(File/KVOE)
Unusual Emporia crash may have disrupted plans for Wichita funeral
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Scott Kimble
Expired tags spur early-morning traffic stop that ended with drug arrest
Phillip Lieurance
Judge set to consider extradition of Emporia man accused of Colorado murders
A crash involving two semitrailers slowed traffic Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 70...
Crash involving two semis in construction area slows traffic on I-70 in west Topeka
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has announced team promotions for executive...
KDHE announces team promotions for executive leadership
A statewide virtual job fair offers a variety of employment options for Kansans.
Statewide virtual job fair offers variety of employment options for Kansans