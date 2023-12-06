Kansas records higher than average wage growth for November

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas recorded a wage growth slightly higher than the national average in November 2023, which saw its slowest growth in years.

ADP, the management services company, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 6, that Kansas’ year-over-year annual pay tabbed in at 5.8% in November 2023. The median annual salary was recorded at $57,900 for workers who have stayed in their jobs for the past 12 months.

The company’s National Employment Report’s Pay Insights for November 2023 also found that nationally, the year-over-year median change in annual pay was 5.6% - the slowest wage growth since September 2021.

For those who did switch jobs, ADP said the median change in annual pay was 8.1% - the smallest increase since June 2021.

The company noted that its Pay Insights is a new measure to uniquely capture the salaries of the same cohort of almost 10 million individual employees over a 12-month period. That can be found HERE.

ADP indicated that Pay Insights is released in tandem with the ADP National Employment Report, which can be found HERE.

