K-State’s National Strategic Selling Institute hosts first sales competition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s National Strategic Selling Institute hosted the inaugural BASYS Sales Competition.

The K-State National Strategic Selling Institute hosted the sales competition on Nov. 15 with representatives from BASYS and K-State students enrolled in the certificate or major in professional strategic selling.

Kansas State University officials said during the role-play competition, students acted at BASYS associates and BASYS associates acted as customers. Students competed in different rooms and facilitated conversations to determine whether the BASYS PullPress gym software would be a good fit for the customer and set up a follow-up meeting to present the solution.

K-State officials indicated the following students finished first in their rooms:

Blaine Kramer, senior in professional strategic selling, Atchison

Blake Beashore, sophomore in professional strategic selling, Kansas City

James Neis, junior in professional strategic selling, Topeka

Bryce Disberger, sophomore in finance and professional strategic selling, Wamego

Halle Zwetow, senior in professional strategic selling, Wichita.

These five students each received a $500 merit award.

“We are so pleased about our partnership with BASYS and excited to launch this new competition for our students,” said Dawn Deeter, director of the National Strategic Selling Institute. “These role-plays allow students to develop their selling skills outside the classroom. We appreciate the time and effort our BASYS partners invested in this competition. Congratulations to all our students who competed and to our winners, Blaine, Blake, Bryce, Halle, Hunter and James!”

The National Strategic Selling Institute in the College of Business Administration has been named one of the top sales programs in the country for 12 straight years by the Sales Education Foundation. The team consists of students enrolled in the certificate or major in professional strategic selling. The professional strategic selling program introduces students to the fundamentals of sales, and the innovative curriculum and sales labs allow students to develop the skills needed to be successful.

For more information on the National Strategic Selling Institute, please contact kstatesalesprogram@k-state.edu.

