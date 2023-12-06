K-State’s Collin Klein reportedly makes deal with Texas A&M Aggies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State Offensive Coordinator Collin Klein has reportedly become one of the highest-paid coordinators in the nation with a new move to College Station, Texas.

GoPowercat, a Kansas State University 247Sports network, reported Wednesday morning, Dec. 6, that the Wildcats’ Collin Klein has accepted an Offensive Coordinator position at Texas A&M University.

Kansas State's Collin Klein accepts OC position at Texas A&M. #KStatehttps://t.co/zvO1J9R61u — GoPowercat (@GoPowercat) December 6, 2023

Klien turned down the offensive coordinator job at Notre Dame last year but now will be accepting the offensive coordinator job with the Aggies.

According to Mike Musil, a sports reporter for KHOU in Houston, he also turned down the OC job at Penn State.

Source: @AggieFootball head coach Mike Elko has offered Aggie Offensive Coordinator job to Kansas State’s OC Collin Klein. Klein turned down the Penn State OC job just last week. @KHOU — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) December 5, 2023

Klein, a 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist and Wildcat quarterback, has spent the past two years as offensive coordinator at his alma mater in Manhattan. He started with the team in 2017 as an assistant coach with his first season as offensive coordinator in 2022. He led the Wildcats to a combined 21-5 record as the starting quarterback in 2011 and 2012, which culminated with a No. 1 national ranking, Big 12 Championship and Fiesta Bowl berth in 2012. He is a member of K-State Football’s Ring of Honor as part of the Class of 2022.

Kellis Robinett, a K-State reporter for the Kansas City Star and Wichita Eagle said he could confirm the move. It would make Klein one of the highest-paid coordinators in the nation.

Klien is ninth in school history in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, first in rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns and second in total points scored.

