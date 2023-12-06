Improperly lit vehicle leads to discovery of drugs, stolen gun, 2 arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vehicle without proper lights led to the arrest of two men near Washburn University after drugs and a stolen firearm were found on them.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, law enforcement officials on patrol in the area of SW 16th and SW Lincoln St. saw a vehicle with improper lights and stopped the driver.

As a result, law enforcement officials said they found drugs, paraphernalia as well as a stolen gun. Both the driver, Marcos A. Barrios, 44, of Topeka, and the passenger, Miguel P. Ramirez, 39, of Topeka, were arrested.

Barrios was also found to have multiple warrants out for his arrest. Ramirez was found to also have warrants out for his arrest as well as a probation violation. Both were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Barrios Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon Three counts of possession of opiates Distribution of opiates Distribution of certain stimulants within 1,000 feet of a school Interference with law enforcement Flee or attempt to elude Two counts of driving while suspended Three counts of use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia Defective tag lamps Possession of stolen property Theft Vehicles - transfer of ownership Aggravated weapons violation by a felon

Ramirez Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon Possession of opiates Distribution of opiates Distribution of a certain stimulant within 1,000 feet of a school Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia Possession of stolen property Probation violation Topeka bench warrants



As of Wednesday, Dec. 6, Barrios remains behind bars on a total bond of $60,000 on his warrants with no bond listed for his recent crimes. He has court appearances set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 1. Ramirez remains behind bars on a $1,640 bond for his warrants with no bond listed for his other crimes. He has a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

WIBW records indicate that Ramirez was previously arrested in 2022 after a brief chase that led to the discovery of drugs and stolen firearms as well.

