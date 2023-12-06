Governor Kelly comments on cyber attacks, special education

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly discussed the cyber attacks that the Kansas Judicial Branch has experienced and the importance of special education funding as the next legislative session approaches.

Governor Kelly said the State is working to ensure that Kansans’ are as safe as possible.

“Our information and technology office has been working very closely with all of our agencies and our non-cabinet agencies to ensure that we are as safe as we possibly can be. There is more work to do, and we will be doing that work and investing in funds to make Kansas safe,” said Governor Kelly.

The Kansas Governor also commented about funding for special education and whether the formula that determines how the funding is dispersed would change.

Governor Kelly responded by saying she would continue her position on the matter, which is to phase in full funding of special education and collaborate with fellow lawmakers to ensure the federal government will provide sufficient funding for special education.

“My approach to funding special education will be the way that it has always been,” said Governor Kelly. “I will offer a phased-in approach to reach full funding of special education, and I will continue to push hard on Congress, working with a coalition of other governors to make sure that the federal government provides the funding that they promised years and years ago.”

