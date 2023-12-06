Good Kids - Hank the “Too Tall for the Shelf” Elf

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka High Senior is a standout student, in more ways than one.

Hank Stamper is among the top 10% of scholars in Shawnee County. He’s the senior class president, president of his FFA chapter, and he’s lettered in baseball, football, swimming, band and academics. Stamper is also an intern at the Topeka Zoo.

But Stamper is becoming synonymous with seasonal celebrations as the ‘Too Tall for the Shelf’ Elf. He plays the part to spread joy across the community. He regularly visits nursing home, local schools and special events to make the season merrier.

“It started about two years ago when I dressed up as this for Halloween” says Stamper. “Everyone liked it so we thought we could do something with it for Christmas. I feel like people like it. It puts a lot of smiles on peoples faces”.

Stamper uses any monetary donations for his appearances to help adopt three elderly Topeka residents for Christmas, and buy supplies to put in blessing boxes around the community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.