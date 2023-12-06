Good Kids - Hank the “Too Tall for the Shelf” Elf

Good Kids - Hank "The Too Tall for the Shelf" Elf
By David Oliver
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka High Senior is a standout student, in more ways than one.

Hank Stamper is among the top 10% of scholars in Shawnee County. He’s the senior class president, president of his FFA chapter, and he’s lettered in baseball, football, swimming, band and academics. Stamper is also an intern at the Topeka Zoo.

But Stamper is becoming synonymous with seasonal celebrations as the ‘Too Tall for the Shelf’ Elf. He plays the part to spread joy across the community. He regularly visits nursing home, local schools and special events to make the season merrier.

“It started about two years ago when I dressed up as this for Halloween” says Stamper. “Everyone liked it so we thought we could do something with it for Christmas. I feel like people like it. It puts a lot of smiles on peoples faces”.

Stamper uses any monetary donations for his appearances to help adopt three elderly Topeka residents for Christmas, and buy supplies to put in blessing boxes around the community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Driver identified in single-vehicle Kansas Ave. crash booked on drug charges
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
William Kellogg
Topeka man arrested following robbery at Sonic restaurant

Latest News

Jameson
Wednesday’s Child - Jameson
Good Kids - Horton FFA students achieve success
Good Kids - Horton FFA students achieve success
WIBW Santa Rules
WIBW Santa 2023
Tabitha
Wednesday’s Child - Tabitha