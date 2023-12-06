First Lutheran Church invites community to drive-thru living nativity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can take a drive to experience the Christmas story.

First Lutheran Church in Topeka is hosting its annual drive-through living nativity. Claire Serk, Holly Serk, and Thomas Einck play an angel, Mary and Joseph. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

Claire is four-years old and says the best part of being an angel is getting to tell people about baby Jesus. Her mom Holly has taken part in the event since she was a child, and said loves being able to now share the tradition with her own family. Thomas added that he is proud of how long the tradition has continued. The church has staged the display since 1976.

The Drive Through Living Nativity includes more than 150 church members and preschool students. Visitors will receive an MP3 player as they arrive so they can listen to narration of the various scenes stages around the church’s parking lot.

The event runs 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at First Lutheran Church, 1234 SW Fairlawn. Off-duty officers will direct cars into the south parking lot from SW Huntoon & Fairlawn.

