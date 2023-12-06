First Lutheran Church invites community to drive-thru living nativity

Topeka's First Lutheran Church, 1234 SW Fairlawn, will host a drive through Living Nativity 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can take a drive to experience the Christmas story.

First Lutheran Church in Topeka is hosting its annual drive-through living nativity. Claire Serk, Holly Serk, and Thomas Einck play an angel, Mary and Joseph. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

Claire is four-years old and says the best part of being an angel is getting to tell people about baby Jesus. Her mom Holly has taken part in the event since she was a child, and said loves being able to now share the tradition with her own family. Thomas added that he is proud of how long the tradition has continued. The church has staged the display since 1976.

The Drive Through Living Nativity includes more than 150 church members and preschool students. Visitors will receive an MP3 player as they arrive so they can listen to narration of the various scenes stages around the church’s parking lot.

The event runs 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at First Lutheran Church, 1234 SW Fairlawn. Off-duty officers will direct cars into the south parking lot from SW Huntoon & Fairlawn.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
Tremale Serrano
Second man charged in Central Topeka murder transported back to Capital City
FILE
K-State’s Collin Klein reportedly makes deal with Texas A&M Aggies
FILE
Early-December fatal collision on I-470 dubbed suicide by Topeka Police
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Ascension CEO weighs in on Emporia zoning talks, discusses Stormont’s effect
Ascension CEO weighs in on Emporia zoning talks, discusses Stormont’s effect
Two pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka
Two pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka
Pickup truck that crashed into ravine leads first responders to find driver dead
Pickup truck that crashed into ravine leads first responders to find driver dead
Thomas Einck, Holly Serk and Claire Serk are part of the drive-through living nativity coming...
First Lutheran Church invites community to living nativity