Fans question why K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin remains suspended

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University confirms President Richard Linton is involved in deciding whether to lift the suspension of men’s basketball player Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

Fans took to the campus Wednesday urging Linton to let Tomlin back on the team.

Tomlin was arrested Oct. 29 for disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting. Riley Co. Police say the arrest stemmed from a fight at Tubby’s Sports Bar in Manhattan.

Manhattan Municipal Court records showed Tomlin applied for a diversion in mid-November. The Court approved the agreement, and the case will be dismissed if Tomlin fulfils requirement of the agreement.

13 Sports asked Kansas State’s Division of Communications and Marketing what Linton’s role is during this investigation.

“There is a serious misconduct university policy in place in compliance with NCAA requirements,” a spokesperson told 13 Sports. “Under this policy, the president reviews and approves the findings and recommendations.”

Following the arrest, KSU Coach Jerome Tang issued a statement, saying Tomlin was suspended indefinitely for “not living up to the expectations we require of our players.”

Following the diversion agreement, Tomlin returned to the bench. He was on the bench during the Villanova game Tuesday night.

KSU Coach Jerome Tang told reporters Dec. 4 that nothing has changed and they’re treating Tomlin’s situation like a season-ending injury.

Toby Hammes, a news and sports reporter for K-State Collegian published several videos Wednesday of students on campus and outside Linton’s house voicing their displeasure of the situation.

