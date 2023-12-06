False Report Leads to Large Police Presence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police received a report of a shooting that involved multiple individuals in the 7300 BLK of SW 26th Ct. just after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

In response, a large police presence responded to the area but were able to determine quickly that the information they had received was false and nobody had been injured.

The incident is being investigated thoroughly and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.