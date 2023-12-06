Expired tags spur early-morning traffic stop that ended with drug arrest

Scott Kimble
Scott Kimble(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vehicle’s expired tags led to an early morning traffic stop in the Capital City that ended with one man behind bars as what are believed to be his drugs were seized.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, law enforcement officials stopped a silver 2007 Cadillac CTS with an expired tag near SW 24th and SW Topeka Blvd.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said a K9 Unit was requested and illegal drugs were found in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Scott L. Kemble, 52, of Scranton, was also found to have warrants out of Topeka.

As a result, Kemble was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Distribution of opiates
  • Distribution of marijuana
  • Distribution or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Driving while license suspended - misdemeanor
  • Operating a vehicle without a registration or with an expired tag
  • Liability insurance required
  • Topeka bench warrants

As of 11:39 a.m., Kemble remains behind bars on a $3,840 bond on his warrants and no bond listed on his drug crimes. No court appearance has been set yet.

