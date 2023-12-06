End of year is perfect time to check up on financial plan

Having a financial plan is one thing, but regularly reviewing it is key to achieving your goals.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Having a financial plan is one thing, but regularly reviewing it is key to achieving your goals.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at factors to consider at the end of the year.

Carlson says various changes could determine whether your plan needs adjustment. People should consider any major life events, such as having children, changing jobs or buying a home, that could impact their current financial situation and longtime goals. Getting closer to retirement also could affect actions people might consider.

Being proactive and addressing changes as they occur will help keep your plan effective, Carlson said.

