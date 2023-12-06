Early-December fatal collision on I-470 dubbed suicide by Topeka Police

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No further information about a fatal collision on I-470 near 21st St. at the beginning of December is expected as the incident has been dubbed a suicide.

The Topeka Police Department announced on Wednesday morning, Dec. 6, that it now has officially dubbed the fatal crash on I-470 near 21st St. a suicide. It is department policy to not identify suicide victims, therefore, no further information about the incident is expected.

Just before 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, first responders said they were called to I-470 and 21st St. with reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision. The adult pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD noted that the area had been closed for quite some time as the incident was investigated but was reopened a few hours later.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

