Early-December fatal collision on I-470 dubbed suicide by Topeka Police

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No further information about a fatal collision on I-470 near 21st St. at the beginning of December is expected as the incident has been dubbed a suicide.

The Topeka Police Department announced on Wednesday morning, Dec. 6, that it now has officially dubbed the fatal crash on I-470 near 21st St. a suicide. It is department policy to not identify suicide victims, therefore, no further information about the incident is expected.

Just before 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, first responders said they were called to I-470 and 21st St. with reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision. The adult pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka

TPD noted that the area had been closed for quite some time as the incident was investigated but was reopened a few hours later.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

