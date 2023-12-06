Driver seriously injured after collision on rural highway in SE Kansas

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was seriously injured after an afternoon 2-vehicle collision along a rural highway in Southeastern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5, law enforcement officials were called to the area of 70th Rd. and Highway 59 with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Robert C. Hanson, 51, of Sugar Creek, was headed north on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2020 Ford F350 driven by Calvin L. Kendall, 53, of Erie, had been traveling north in front of Hanson.

KHP said Kendall slowed to make a lefthand turn while Hanson passed him in the same direction. This caused Kendall’s pickup to collide with Hanson’s Jeep.

First responders noted that Hanson was taken to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo., with suspected serious injuries.

Meanwhile, KHP said Kendall and his passenger, Andrew J. Eck, 50, of Redfield, both escaped the crash without injury. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
Tremale Serrano
Second man charged in Central Topeka murder transported back to Capital City
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
(File/KVOE)
Unusual Emporia crash may have disrupted plans for Wichita funeral
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

FILE
Early-December fatal collision on I-470 dubbed suicide by Topeka Police
Marcos Barrios, Miguel Ramirez
Improperly lit vehicle leads to discovery of drugs, stolen gun, 2 arrested
Manhattan Public Library sign - June 2020
Police search for thieves who stole console, games from Manhattan library
FILE
K-State’s Collin Klein reportedly makes deal with Texas A&M Aggies