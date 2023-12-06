Driver seriously injured after collision on rural highway in SE Kansas

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was seriously injured after an afternoon 2-vehicle collision along a rural highway in Southeastern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5, law enforcement officials were called to the area of 70th Rd. and Highway 59 with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Robert C. Hanson, 51, of Sugar Creek, was headed north on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2020 Ford F350 driven by Calvin L. Kendall, 53, of Erie, had been traveling north in front of Hanson.

KHP said Kendall slowed to make a lefthand turn while Hanson passed him in the same direction. This caused Kendall’s pickup to collide with Hanson’s Jeep.

First responders noted that Hanson was taken to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo., with suspected serious injuries.

Meanwhile, KHP said Kendall and his passenger, Andrew J. Eck, 50, of Redfield, both escaped the crash without injury. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

