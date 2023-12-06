Crews respond to house fire in NE Topeka

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a Northeast Topeka house fire.

Topeka Fire Department officials said around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, firefighters responded to a house fire at 1812 NE Fantine St. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. No residents were home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

A Topeka Fire Department Investigation Unit responded to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Thecause of the fire is believed to be accidental and associated with an electrical issue.

The estimated loss from this incident is about $20,000.

Other responding agencies included American Medical Response, Evergy and Kansas Gas Service.

The home did not have working smoke detectors.

