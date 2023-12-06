Crash involving two semis in construction area slows traffic on I-70 in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash involving two semitrailers slowed traffic for about 45 minutes Wednesday morning in a construction area on Interstate 70 in west Topeka.

The collision was reported around 10:05 a.m. on westbound I-70 just east of S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that the collision occurred in a construction area along westbound I-70.

A mobile maintenance crew from the Kansas Department of Transportation was making repairs near the inside lane of westbound I-70, near the concrete barrier wall that separates east- from westbound traffic.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials said vehicles were merging in the construction area when the semitrailers collided.

One of the semitrailers in the crash had extensive front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

The other semi that was in the collision appeared to have been driven away.

A separate collision had occurred a short time earlier about 100 yards east of where the semis collided on westbound I-70, near the S.W. Fairlawn Road off-ramp, officials said.

Details weren’t available about the first collision.

Some motorists exited onto S.W. Fairlawn Road from westbound I-70 as crews responded to the collisions.

Other motorists proceeded slowly through the area in the left westbound lane of I-70.

No injuries were reported in either of the collisions.

