Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trailers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash was slowing traffic Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 in west Topeka.

The collision, which involved at least two semitrailers, was reported around 10:05 a.m. on westbound I-70 just east of S.W. Fairlawn Ro.

Some motorists in the right lane of westbound I-70 were being diverted onto the S.W. Fairlawn Road exit.

Motorists in the left westbound lane of I-70 were allowed to proceed slowly through the area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

