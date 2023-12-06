Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trailers
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash was slowing traffic Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 in west Topeka.
The collision, which involved at least two semitrailers, was reported around 10:05 a.m. on westbound I-70 just east of S.W. Fairlawn Ro.
Some motorists in the right lane of westbound I-70 were being diverted onto the S.W. Fairlawn Road exit.
Motorists in the left westbound lane of I-70 were allowed to proceed slowly through the area.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.