Conviction of woman who swerved vehicle at ex’s new girlfriend affirmed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The conviction of a Kansas woman has been affirmed as the Supreme Court has held there was no mistake in her original conviction for swerving her car at her ex-husband’s new girlfriend.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal No. 123,723: State of Kansas v. Melissa C. Lowe, it affirmed Lowe’s felony conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The conviction stemmed from an incident that involved her ex-husband’s current girlfriend.

In a majority decision written by Justice Dan Biles, the Court agreed with Lowe that the Sedgwick Co. District Court should have instructed the jury on simple assault, a misdemeanor, as a lesser included offense. However, it ultimately rejected her argument that the court’s omission counted as a clear error.

The Court noted that the jury found Lowe had swerved her vehicle toward the victim and found her action turned the car into a “deadly weapon,” a criminal element of the felony offense. Since “nothing in the record establishes the jury would have reached a different result,” the court said it affirmed the Court of Appeals decision and Lowe’s conviction.

Justice Caleb Stegall, joined by Chief Justice Marla Luckert and Justice K.J. Wall, all dissented. While they agreed with the majority’s error decision, they found the failure to provide the instruction did constitute a clear error. The dissenters had “the strong feeling” the jury “would... have opted to convict the defendant of simple assault if given that option.”

