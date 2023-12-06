Colorado lawyer censured in Kansas after copying website, pasting as her own

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado Springs lawyer has now been censured in the State of Kansas after she copied and pasted another lawyer’s information as her own and was found to be untruthful in her employment history.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in an original case of attorney discipline, Appeal No. 125,621: In the Matter of Tarishawn D.D. Morton, it censured the Colorado Springs lawyer for violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct.

Court records indicate those violations stemmed from Morton’s failure to inform Colorado attorney admissions authorities about her pending disciplinary complaint in Kansas. The violations also stem from the information she provided Kansas and Colorado attorney admissions authorities about her employment history.

According to court records, Morton, who lives in Colorado and has never resided in Kansas, but is admitted to practice in the state and rents an office suite in Overland Park, copied information from another lawyer’s website and pasted it to her own. The move affected the original lawyer’s search rankings.

When asked to take the copied information down, court records show that Morton never responded to the request. The original lawyer then filed a complaint against Morton and spurred the matter.

Court documents also indicated that when Morton applied to take the Kansas bar exam in 2016 she did not disclose the 10 years of required employment history. The information reported differed from what she reported on the Colorado bar.

The Court noted that a minority would have imposed more severe discipline.

