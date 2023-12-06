Ballet Midwest to stage its 47th annual Nutcracker Ballet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition for many people is taking in a performance of the Nutcracker Ballet.

Ballet Midwest brings its production to life this weekend at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Bebe Reilly and her father Shannon Reilly are in the show. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share what makes the production so special.

Bebe is dancing in her 11th Nutcracker production. She’ll take on the role of Dream Clara this year. Shannon joined his daughter in the ballet back in 2015.

The 47th Annual Nutcracker Ballet from Ballet Midwest will have performances 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 1:30 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $22 for adults; $20 for seniors age 55+; and $14 for children age 18 and under.

Further details and tickets are available at www.balletmidwest.net.

