Ascension CEO weighs in on Emporia zoning talks, discusses Stormont’s effect

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan health network CEO has weighed in on the healthcare struggle in Emporia and how Stormont Vail’s actions affected its own hospital.

KVOE reports that Newman Regional Health recently requested changes to the city’s zoning code. The move came as Stormont Vail Health put forth a plan to introduce a new $30 million medical facility in Emporia.

While Newman is positioned differently than Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, Ascension CEO Bob Copply said Stormont’s efforts in the Little Apple have caused the health network to get rid of different services such as wound care and behavioral health.

According to Copple, only a handful of medical services are profitable, therefore the revenue from those covers the budget for all other operations - unless it is shifted into another operation. This is why Newman has proposed the text changes for the Planning Commission.

For Newman to cover the loss of revenue brought in by Stormont’s clinic - $7 million - the population of the city would need to increase by 15,000 or 20,000 residents. That would nearly double the current population of 24,000.

However, in November, Stormont Regional Administrator Mary Martell told KVOE the data had shown sufficient patient traffic for both operations.

Meanwhile, Copple said the loss of inpatient services, such as baby deliveries or the emergency room - neither of which are considered profitable - would affect the city’s economy.

In Manhattan, Copple said Stormont bought 49% ownership in Manhattan Surgical Hospital from those who owned the facility four years prior. The move came after a physician practice and primary health operation were purchased more than a decade beforehand. Stormont also bought an independent gastrointestinal operation more recently.

According to the Ascension CEO, the decision to cut certain services meant patients would have to go elsewhere for services. The recent moves by Stormont also came as Ascension approved “the largest staff raise that I’ve seen in my entire 30-plus year career” Copple said in order to compete. Increased supplies and disposable costs also thinned the hospital’s profit margin.

Administrators at Stormont Vail told KVOE they have agreed to mediated conversations with those at Newman as requested by the City of Emporia. Newman administrators have not confirmed the move yet, however, CEO Cathy Pimple said both sides are interested in collaboration.

